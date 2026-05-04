10 Injured In Shooting At Lake Near Oklahoma City
10 Injured In Shooting At Lake Near Oklahoma City
- World News
- 1 min read
OKLAHOMA CITY: At least 10 people have been taken to hospitals following a shooting at party at a lake near Oklahoma City, police say.
Edmond, Oklahoma police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of shots being fired at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake at about 9 p.m.
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She said that in addition to the 10 people taken to hospitals, more may have driven themselves. She said victims were in “various conditions.”