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10 Injured In Shooting At Lake Near Oklahoma City

10 Injured In Shooting At Lake Near Oklahoma City

Associated Press Television News
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OKLAHOMA CITY: At least 10 people have been taken to hospitals following a shooting at party at a lake near Oklahoma City, police say.

Edmond, Oklahoma police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of shots being fired at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake at about 9 p.m.

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She said that in addition to the 10 people taken to hospitals, more may have driven themselves. She said victims were in “various conditions.”

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Deepti Verma
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