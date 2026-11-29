Kunar: At least 10 people were killed and 110 others injured in an explosion near Shagi Middle School in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province on Saturday, with local officials saying that 97 per cent of the victims were schoolchildren, Afghan news outlet Tolo News reported.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into possible negligence and carelessness in the storage and preparation of explosives at a facility belonging to mining companies near the school. The exact circumstances that triggered Saturday's explosion remain unclear, while authorities are yet to announce the findings of the investigation.

According to Tolo News, the explosion occurred at a house near the school in Asadabad, the provincial capital. The house was being used to prepare explosives for mining operations and rock blasting along the Kunar-Nuristan highway. The blast damaged the nearby school, where most of those killed and injured were students. The explosion also shattered the school's windows, with students reportedly sustaining injuries from broken glass and collapsing ceilings.

Recounting the incident, Tasal, a student at Shagi Middle School, told Tolo News, “We were sitting in our classroom in the morning when we suddenly heard an explosion. The windowpanes shattered, and many of our classmates were severely injured. However, we escaped, and Allah saved us from death.”

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Latifullah, an employee of the school, said the explosion left students dead and injured, while their belongings were scattered across the premises. "Suddenly, an explosion was heard from a house next to the school. Students had been injured and martyred, and their books, notebooks, pens and sandals were left behind," he said.

Najibullah, a relative of an injured student, told Tolo News that he rushed to the scene after hearing the explosion from his shop. "Teachers and students were terrified; students were covered in blood, and the school's windows were shattered. Students were injured by falling glass and collapsing ceilings," he said.

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Amanat Khan, the grandfather of another injured student, said his grandson sustained injuries to his leg, abdomen, head and hand. Samiul Haq Haqbayan, head of Kunar's Information and Culture Department, told Tolo News that the injured were taken to Kunar Provincial Hospital, while those in critical condition were transferred to Nangarhar Regional Hospital.

According to Tolo News, local officials said some people who sustained minor injuries had been discharged after receiving treatment, while the condition of the remaining injured was satisfactory. The incident has raised concerns over the storage of explosive materials in proximity to educational institutions.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement, expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured and pledged cooperation in providing medical treatment to the wounded students and supporting affected families. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also condemned the incident and called for urgent medical assistance for the injured.