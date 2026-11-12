10 Killed, 5 Injured as Sarlahi-Bound Microbus Plunges Off Cliff in Nepal's Makwanpur
At least 10 people were killed and five injured after a passenger microbus plunged around 700 metres off a mountain road near Bhimphedi in Nepal's Makwanpur district on Thursday. Police rescued survivors and shifted them to hospitals. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
- World News
- 1 min read
Kathmandu: A passenger van veered off a mountain road in Nepal on Thursday and at least 10 people were killed and five were injured in the crash, police said.
The van rolled about 700 meters (2,300 feet) off the road before stopping on a slope near the village of Bhimphedi, about 60 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Kathmandu.
Police from a nearby station were able to take the survivors to hospitals for treatment.
The cause of the wreck was not clear, but police were investigating.
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Nepal is celebrating the Tihar festival this week and people are traveling to their homes to celebrate with families.
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Bus accidents in Nepal are mostly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles, and much of the Himalayan country is covered by mountains with narrow roads.