10 Killed In Bahamas Plane Crash; Flamingo Air Flights Grounded As Probe Begins

New Delhi: A small passenger aircraft operated by Flamingo Air crashed near North Andros in the Bahamas on Friday, killing all 10 people on board and prompting authorities to temporarily suspend the airline's operations pending an investigation.

The aircraft, identified as a Cessna 402, had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau and was headed to San Andros when it went down near North Andros, west of the Bahamian capital. Officials said the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis initially said one person had survived the crash. However, he later confirmed during a press conference that the survivor succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to 10. The identities of the victims have not yet been released as authorities continue notifying their families.

The tragedy struck on the Bahamas' 53rd Independence Day, turning what was meant to be a day of national celebration into one of mourning.

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"We gather beneath a cloud of great sorrow. It has become a day of mourning," Davis said, extending condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones.

Following the crash, the Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation temporarily suspended Flamingo Air's Air Operator Certificate as a precautionary measure while investigators determine the cause of the accident. Officials said the suspension came after two separate safety incidents involving the airline on the same day.

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According to Energy, Utilities and Aviation Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis, the first incident involved another Flamingo Air aircraft en route to Mayaguana. The pilot reported a technical concern and returned safely to Nassau. After passengers disembarked, the aircraft caught fire. No injuries were reported in that incident, which is also under investigation.