‘100% Necessary to Politicize Murder’: Charlie Kirk’s Final Post Before His Assassination

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot Wednesday at Utah Valley University, left behind a final social media post that is now dominating online discussions.



The 31-year-old had been speaking at the launch of his “America Comeback Tour” when gunfire erupted. President Donald Trump, a close ally, confirmed his death, describing Kirk as a “patriot” and “a fighter.”



“Charlie was a patriot, a fighter, and a dear friend. His death is a dark day for America,” Trump said in a televised address.



Kirk’s Final Post on Iryna Zarutska’s Murder

Hours before his death, Kirk commented on the brutal killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, a crime that has stirred outrage nationwide.

“If we want things to change, it's 100% necessary to politicise the senseless murder of Iryna Zarutska because it was politics that allowed a savage monster with 14 priors to be free on the streets to kill her,” Kirk wrote on X.





The post has since gone viral, with thousands sharing it in light of Kirk’s own violent death.



Zarutska, who fled Ukraine’s war, was murdered on public transit. Surveillance footage showed suspect DeCarlos Brown Jr. seated behind her before slitting her throat. Brown, with 14 prior offences, has been charged with the killing.



Here’s What Happened

A viral video circulating on social media reveals the chilling details of the fateful moment. Videos show Kirk shuddering and taking his hand to his neck as he falls off his chair. People in the throng started to panic as students and other people screamed and ran to safety.



According to several media reports, Kirk had been discussing gun violence moments before he was shot. Someone from the audience had asked him if he knew how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years, to which he replied, "too many."

Legacy of a Culture Warrior

Kirk’s death has intensified debates he often championed: crime, immigration, and political accountability. Supporters are widely interpreting his final post as prophetic.

