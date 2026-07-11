'1000 Missiles Are Locked & Loaded': Trump Says Missiles Aimed At Iran If Tehran Targets US President

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had ordered ​the military to be prepared ‌to launch strikes against Iran if the Iranian government carried out or ​attempted an assassination of ​the president.

"1000 Missiles are Locked and ⁠Loaded and aimed at the ​Islamic Republic of Iran, with ​thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its ​threat, pronounced in many corners ​of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt ‌to ⁠assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!," he said ​in a ​Truth Social ⁠post.

"Orders have already been given, and the U.S. ​Military is ready, willing, ​and ⁠able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, ⁠to ​completely decimate and destroy ​all areas of Iran."

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he has "left instructions" to launch a massive military action against Iran, if Tehran succeeds in the plan of assassinating him, while stressing that the country would be bombed "at levels they have never seen before", as per reports.

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Speaking in an interview, Trump highlighted that he has been on Iran's "kill list" for a long time. He further denied the reports of Israeli intelligence warning him regarding Iran's alleged plot to assassinate the US President.

As Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following the recent military escalation between them, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran's request but reiterated that the US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be "over".

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"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.