11 Dead, 16 Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Buildings Near Thailand's Phuket Tourist Hotspot

Phuket: At least 11 people were killed and 16 others injured after a massive fire tore through a commercial building and spread to several neighbouring structures on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket early Monday, November 16.

The blaze broke out at around 3:17 am local time at a commercial shophouse housing a vehicle rental business near Patong Beach, one of Phuket's popular tourist destinations. The fire spread rapidly to nearby buildings, triggering an emergency response from local authorities and firefighters.

According to police, 11 people lost their lives in the incident, while 16 others sustained injuries. Of those injured, 15 were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national. Authorities said no tourists were among those killed or injured in the fire.

Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and launched an operation to contain the flames. However, the fire had already spread to several adjoining buildings, making the firefighting operation challenging.

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Thai authorities said it took firefighters approximately two hours to bring the blaze under control. Emergency personnel also responded to the affected area to assist those injured and assess the damage caused by the fire.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what triggered the blaze and how it spread to the neighbouring structures.

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The building was located in a commercial area near Patong Beach on Phuket's western coast. The popular beach attracts large numbers of domestic and international tourists, making it one of the island's major tourism hubs.

The incident has once again brought attention to fire safety concerns in Thailand, coming just four months after a deadly blaze at a bar in Bangkok killed at least 27 people.