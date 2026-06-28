11 Killed As Plane Carrying Group Of Skydivers Crashes In France
A small civilian plane crashed in France on Sunday, leaving 11 people dead. The incident took place in the town of Tomblaine.
- World News
- 1 min read
Tomblaine: A small civilian plane crashed in northeastern France on Sunday, leaving all 11 people on board dead. The incident took place in the town of Tomblaine.
Emergency services have rushed to the scene. As per local reports, it is believed that the plane was carrying a group of skydivers and the deceased include the pilot and 10 passengers, including five students and five instructors.
The aircraft crashed after taking off from Nancy-Essey aerodrome.
Yves SÉGUY, prefect of Meurthe-et-Moselle, has decided to activate the departmental operational center (COD) in the presence of all operational services in order to ensure real-time monitoring of the event.
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This comes just a week after another plane crashed in France, killing Claude Guillemot, the founder of video game series 'Assassin's Creed' maker Ubisoft.
This is a developing story.