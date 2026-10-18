1200 Protesters Detained, 150 Police Personnel Injured, Says France PM; Town Hall Fire Contained

Paris: French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said police arrested 1,200 protesters on Saturday, and 150 personnel were injured as demonstrations across the country over the rising cost of living turned violent, France24 reported. The student-led protest, which began with demonstrations against budget cuts in education and “deplorable” school conditions, turned violent as parts of Europe were rattled with protests against rising inflation.

According to France24, police in Paris said 855 people were detained during the demonstrations, which they stated was a "record figure". Deputy Mayor of Paris, Lamia El Aaraje, said that the capital was hit by "a level of violence that I believe we had never seen before".

Citing a local media channel, France24 reported the massive fire at 143-year-old Limoges town hall was contained.

Earlier, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France 24 that 5,50,000 people took part in the protests against dwindling purchasing power, with 1,10,000 demonstrators in the capital. Police have arrested 400 protesters over vandalism charges, he said. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed a firm response to violence amid the ongoing protests, driven primarily by students who, over the past few weeks, have engaged in violent demonstrations to denounce what they call “deplorable” school conditions and excessive police force.

In a post on X, Macron vowed strict action against the protestors who were involved in vandalism and looting, expressing solidarity against “sowers of chaos.” "No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished. To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so," he wrote.

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