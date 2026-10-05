'125 Million Voted': Trump Confuses Brazil’s High-Stakes Election with 'India's Presidential Polls' on Social Media

Washington: US President Donald Trump triggered widespread online commentary on Monday after erroneously claiming that 125 million people voted in "India’s Presidential Election".

The blunder occurred in a social media post intended to criticise the speed and integrity of the American electoral process, with Trump confusing the high-stakes election in Brazil for political events in India.

In a post published on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "125 million people voted today in the first round of India’s presidential election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY!" He went on to contrast the rapid turnaround with American vote-counting procedures, adding, “In Detroit, Philadelphia, California, and numerous other U.S. cities and states, the results, with much smaller numbers, will often take weeks to rig—I mean, calculate. Voting in America is CORRUPT!!!”

The post was flagged by users for a pair of fundamental errors regarding foreign electoral system s:

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1. The Wrong Country: The election Trump referenced took place in Brazil, not India. Approximately 125 million valid ballots were cast in the first round of Brazil's presidential race between incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, sending the contest to a runoff. Brazil's electronic voting system is renowned globally for delivering verified results within hours of poll closures.

2. The Wrong System: India does not hold direct popular elections for its president. Under the Indian Constitution, the Head of State is elected indirectly by an electoral college of members of both houses of Parliament and state legislative assemblies. India's general parliamentary elections involve nearly one billion voters, but its next presidential election is not due until mid-2027.

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The mix-up occurred as Trump sought to highlight Brazil's rapid election infrastructure to renew his critiques of mail-in voting and extended counting timelines in key American jurisdictions.

Although the post was amplified across social media, comment sections quickly filled with user corrections pointing out the geographic mix-up.

Social media users noted the irony of praising foreign electronic voting technology, which Trump has previously criticised in domestic contexts, while misidentifying the nation conducting the vote.