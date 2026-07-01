125-Year-Old Gurdwara Vandalised in Pakistan; India Registers Protest, Demands Restoration of Demolished Portions

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned the reported demolition of a 125-year-old Gurdwara in Pakistan, describing the act as "highly deplorable" and a targeted case of vandalism against a sacred Sikh shrine.

In an official statement, the MEA expressed deep distress over the destruction of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad. The ministry highlighted the lack of meaningful intervention by local authorities and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), calling it a matter of grave concern.

“This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated,” the MEA said.

The ministry urged the Pakistani government to take immediate and decisive steps. It called for a prompt investigation into the incident, prosecution of those responsible, and the earliest possible restoration and reconstruction of the demolished sections of the Gurdwara.

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'We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice. The demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest. Further, we urge the Government of Pakistan to discharge its obligations to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship, and put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the matter. The committee demanded strict action against those responsible and called for enhanced security for Gurdwaras and Sikhs in Pakistan.

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