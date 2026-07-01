EXCLUSIVE: Prominent Signatory Now Distances Himself from India-Pakistan Talks Letter, Rejects Pak's Role in Kashmiri Pandit Return

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the controversy surrounding an open letter urging renewed dialogue between India and Pakistan, one of its signatories, BL Saraf, has clarified his position, asserting that Pakistan cannot be trusted and has no positive role to play in the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

Saraf, a Kashmiri Pandit himself, explicitly stated that he has "no faith in Pakistan" and does not believe Islamabad will facilitate the safe return of displaced Pandits. He emphasized that Pakistan was behind the events that forced his community to leave Kashmir and remains a factor in their continued exile.

"I am a Kashmiri Pandit, and Pakistan is a factor for me leaving Kashmir," Saraf said.

"I believe good relations can ensure my return, but Pakistan won’t play a positive role in the return of Kashmiri Pandits as they were behind this," he said.

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He further distanced himself from certain co-signatories and their views, particularly PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Saraf expressed strong disagreement with Mufti's reported statement questioning who would "give shoulder to the Tricolour," saying he has "no sympathy" for such political rhetoric and does not support that position.

"I don’t support that view. She is speaking wrong when she says no one will be there to give shoulder to Tricolour," he asserted.

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Signed the Draft, Not the Company

Saraf clarified that he was shown only the draft of the letter and was not aware of the full list of signatories at the time of signing.

"I speak for myself alone. I signed myself after reading the draft but I wasn’t aware who others were signatories. I approved the draft but not who were signatories," he said.

"I own it for my few points. I signed it for my concerns," he said.

The open letter, issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress on June 30 and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called for restoration of full diplomatic ties, resumption of dialogue on all issues including Jammu and Kashmir, confidence-building measures, and reopening of borders and religious corridors such as access to Sharda Peeth in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

While acknowledging the broader intent of promoting peace between the two neighbours, referencing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s remarks that "friends can be changed but not neighbours", Saraf struck a cautious note. He stressed that terrorism must be crushed decisively and pointed out that while stone pelting has reduced, mischief from across the border continues.

"Pakistan can’t be trusted. I don’t have faith in Pakistan. I am not going to be trusting Pakistan at all," he reiterated.

"Present day relations are transactional and we have seen that," he added.

Context of the Controversy

The letter has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which has labelled several signatories, including Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and others, as "terror apologists" for advocating engagement with Pakistan despite its alleged continued support for cross-border terrorism.