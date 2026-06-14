Mid-Sea Rescue: 14 Indian Mariners Saved As US Navy Helps Sinking Cargo Dhow Off Oman Coast

New Delhi: In a coordinated international maritime search and rescue operation, all 14 Indian crew members aboard a sinking mechanised sailing dhow were rescued on Sunday morning off the coast of Oman.

The high-seas rescue involved a US Navy maritime patrol aircraft, a diverted commercial container ship, and swift mobilisation by the Indian Navy.

The distress situation began early Sunday, June 14, 2026, when the Indian-flagged dhow, identified as MSV Virat 1, began taking on water and sinking rapidly in the Arabian Sea.

The vessel was positioned roughly 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, a prominent coastal headland in Oman marking the entrance to the Gulf of Oman.

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The Mid-Sea Emergency

The crisis came to light when the wooden-hulled cargo dhow ran into severe distress, leaving its 14-member Indian crew facing a life-threatening scenario as the vessel began to submerge.

A US Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, operating in the region, detected the distress and immediately bypassed standard routines to render assistance. The P-8 aircrew flew over the sinking dhow to monitor the situation.

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Recognising that the vessel was sinking, the aircraft executed an emergency drop, deploying an inflatable life raft directly into the water near the stranded mariners.

From the air, the US Navy crew monitored and confirmed that all 14 Indian nationals successfully evacuated the sinking MSV Virat 1 and boarded the deployed life raft.

Rapid Coordination and Diversion

With the crew safely off the sinking vessel but exposed in a life raft on the open ocean, the US Navy immediately alerted regional shore authorities, issuing an urgent dispatch to the Indian Navy.

Simultaneously, the P-8 aircraft utilised marine radio bands to hail the nearest commercial vessel capable of offering immediate heavy-deck assistance.

The MV Jabal Ali 9, a St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo ship, was passing through the sector.

The vessel had recently departed its Last Port of Call (LPC) in Sohar, Oman, and was en route to its Next Port of Call (NPC) in Mumbai, India.

Upon receiving the urgent request from the US Navy aircraft, the captain of the MV Jabal Ali 9 immediately diverted the 155-meter cargo ship toward the coordinates of the life raft.

Status of the Crew

According to maritime sources and initial inputs relayed back by the MV Jabal Ali 9, the commercial ship successfully intercepted the life raft.

All 14 Indian mariners have been brought safely on board. Initial health assessments indicate that all crew members are out of danger and in stable condition.

In response to the US Navy alert, the Indian Navy has diverted nearby surface vessels to the location to establish contact with the MV Jabal Ali 9, provide necessary medical support, and facilitate the eventual repatriation of the rescued sailors.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat is also actively coordinating with Omani maritime agencies to monitor the ongoing emergency response.

The exact cause of the sudden flooding that sank the MSV Virat 1 remains under investigation.

Incident Comes Amid Growing Maritime Tensions

This comes after the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, where commercial vessels have increasingly found themselves caught in regional conflicts.

Following this incident, the Ministry of External Affairs recently summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over attacks that resulted in the deaths of Indian mariners.

India has described the use of lethal force against civilian shipping as unacceptable and warned that such actions threaten maritime safety and regional stability.