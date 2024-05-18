Teen Dies Of Heart Attack After Consuming Ultra-Spicy Chip In ChallengeTeen Dies Of Heart Attack After Consuming Ultra-Spicy Chip In Challenge | Image:Paqui One Chip Challenge chip (AP photo)

In a bizarre incident, a 14-year-old boy in Massachusetts died of a heart attack after consuming a tortilla chip infused with a high concentration of a chemical compound found in chili peppers. However, the precise cause of his death was confirmed only on Thursday. According to a CNN report, the boy, identified as Harris Wolobah, had a congenital heart defect.

In September of last year, Harris Wolobah took part in Paqui's ultra-spicy "One Chip Challenge," consuming a tortilla chip seasoned with Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers.

On Thursday, the chief medical examiner's office confirmed to CNN that Harris Wolobah died of cardiopulmonary arrest after consuming a food item with a high concentration of capsaicin.

A Paqui spokesperson informed the publication that the challenge was intended exclusively for adults. "Paqui's One Chip Challenge was intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labelling highlighting that the product was not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or with underlying health conditions," he said.

Capsaicin is the naturally occurring chemical that gives chilli peppers their spiciness.

The Carolina Reaper pepper ranks just below pepper spray on the Scoville scale, which measures the heat of peppers and chillies.

The Naga Viper is slightly less pungent, with around 1.2 million Scoville heat units, significantly spicier than a jalapeño pepper, which measures about 5,000 heat units, according to the report.