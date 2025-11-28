145 Killed, Thousands Displaced as Deadly Flood Wreaks Havoc In Southern Thailand

Bangkok: At least 145 people lost their lives and more than 1000 of them were displaced as receding waters started to reveal devastating damage across southern Thailand. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, about 1.2 million households and more than 3 million people have been impacted by floods triggered by torrential rains in 12 southern provinces.

The flooding that began during the weekend submerged vast areas and caused deaths in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Patthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Pattani and Yala provinces. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul earlier this week declared a state of emergency in Songkhla, which includes southern Thailand’s biggest city, Hat Yai, citing the “unprecedented severity” of the flooding. Following this, the flooding caused severe disruption, leaving thousands of people trapped. Electricity and water supplies were cut and communication lines were disrupted in many areas.

Prime Minister Visit

Following scores of deaths and devastation following the floods, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited an evacuation centre along with senior military commanders and provincial officials and assessed the flooding situation in Songkhla's Hat Yai district. Lieutenant General Norathip Poinok, commander of the Fourth Army Area, said soldiers have divided the province into four priority zones, deploying helicopters, boats, jet-skis, and trucks to reach cut-off communities.

Rescue Operations

Soldiers, volunteers, and local government units have also been mobilised to hasten relief efforts, but they were hobbled by limited phone signal in the area. The Thai military has sent some 200 boats, 20 helicopters and its lone aircraft carrier, the Chakri Naruebet, to deliver essential supplies and carry out rescue efforts.

The Southern Eastern Meteorological Centre said a strong monsoon trough was causing the heavy rainfall, which was expected to ease this week. Thailand and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia are in their annual monsoon rainy season which sees soaring temperatures followed by powerful rainstorms in the afternoon leading to widespread flash floods.