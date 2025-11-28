"In No Hurry': DK Shivakumar Says Will Go To Delhi When Party Asks; Denies Talks With Top Congress Leaders Amid Karnataka Power Tussle

New Delhi: The power tussle involving Congress' top two state leaders- DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaih- is showing no signs of ending. Amid the political buzz, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed any speculation over discussions regarding leadership change in Karnataka and stressed that no talks were held with senior Congress leaders about the change in the chief minister's post.

Shivakukmar asserted that he is “not in a hurry for anything” and clarified that he did not meet Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi during his Mumbai visit. He emphasised that if any such discussions were to take place, they would happen in Bengaluru or Delhi, not in Mumbai. He said, "I have come for a family function. There was no meeting or anything. Why would I come to a meeting in Mumbai? If there has to be a meeting, it will be in Bangalore or Delhi.

Amid the power tussle speculation in Karnataka, Shivakumar on being asked if he had raised the issue of CM post change with party leadership in Karnataka said, "No... I am not in a hurry for anything."

The remark by Shivakumar came in amid growing speculation about a change in the Chief Ministerial face of Karnataka, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which has been cited frequently in political circles.

Siddaramaih's Son On Power Tussle

Amid mounting speculation over a possible change in the party's Karnataka leadership, Congress MLC and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, on Thursday backed his father, CM Siddaramaiah, for the Chief Ministerial post, saying he is unaware of any "power sharing agreement" between Siddaramaiah and state Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Although he stated that “there's no need to change the CM”, yet he clarified that the decision of the high command will be final in the power-tussle.

He added, "In my opinion, there's no need to change the CM. Siddaramaiah will remain the full-time CM. I don't know why the issue of leadership change is being discussed repeatedly. I don't know if there was any discussion on power sharing before...the high command's decision is final."

DK Shivakumar On Delhi Plans

Earlier, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that if if the party's leadership asks them, he along with CM Siddaramaiah will travel to Delhi. He added, "If the High Command asks me and the CM to come to Delhi, we will go," while commenting on the power tussle.