15 Dead In Rwanda Due To 'Bleeding Eye' Virus: Warning Issued For Travellers

The spread of Marburg, also known as the ‘bleeding eye’ virus, has drawn concerns from across the world after the virus claimed over 15 lives in Rwanda and left hundreds more infected from the virus. After the fatality caused by the virus, a warning has been issued to travellers against the spread of the 'bleeding eye' virus along with ‘ Mpox ’ and ‘Oropouche’ fever in as many as 17 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that efforts are underway globally to develop effective treatments. At present, public health measures such as isolation, protective gear, and hygiene practices are being advised as a measure to defend oneself against the spread of deadly virus.

According to the reports, the infection due to the Marburg virus, reflects a severe illness that causes viral hemorrhagic fever, causing damage to blood vessels, which may further result in bleeding.

‘Bleeding Eye’ Virus Causes Bleeding From Eyes, Nose, Mouth

The ‘bleeding eye’ is a member of the Ebola virus, which originates from fruit bats, its natural hosts, and spreads to humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, such as blood, saliva, or urine. One of the symptoms of the virus is bleeding from the eyes, which is why it has been named as bleeding eye virus.

It is said that the infected person may experience high fever, severe headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea. While in some severe cases, it can cause internal bleeding, organ failure, and shock, often resulting in death.

The mortality rates due to the infection vary from 24% to 88%, depending on the strain and the quality of medical care available.

In October, Rwanda’s health officials acted swiftly to contain the virus, isolating patients and tracing contacts. With its similarities to Ebola in both symptoms and transmission, strict containment measures are critical to prevent the outbreak from escalating.

The symptoms of the 'bleeding eye' virus are similar to Ebola, such as fever, chills, severe headache, cough, muscle or joint pain, sore throat and rash.

In severe cases, patients could also feel abdominal or chest pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, unintended weight loss, bloody poop or vomiting, bleeding from the nose, eyes, mouth or vagina and confusion, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The appearance of patients in this phase has been described as showing “ghost-like” drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces and extreme lethargy, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

There's no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for the Marburg virus. Supportive care like rehydration and symptom management can help in controlling the disease.

Potential treatments including blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies are currently being evaluated.