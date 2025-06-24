165 Indians Evacuated from Israel Under Operation Sindhu, Arrive in Delhi

New Delhi: On Tuesday, 165 Indian nationals landed in Delhi as part of Operation Sindhu from Israel. They were greeted at the airport by Pabitra Margherita, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, an official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, evacuation efforts from Israel under Operation Sindhu began on June 23. Jaiswal emphasized that the government's first goal is still to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens living overseas.

Taking to X, Jaiswal stated, “The Israel leg of #OperationSindhu began on June 23, 2025, bringing home the first group of 161 Indian nationals from Israel. They safely arrived in New Delhi today at 0820 hrs from Amman, Jordan. At the airport, MoS @PmargrheritaBJP received them. The safety and security of Indian nationals abroad remains the highest priority for the Government.”

Afterward, in a follow-up post, he updated the figure to 165.

The Indian government started Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian people who want to flee Israel amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. According to the MEA, land borders and then air travel will make it easier for them to go from Israel to India.

In the meantime, a special flight carrying 292 Indian people was evacuated from Iran on Tuesday after arriving in New Delhi from Mashhad. Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X that "292 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 0330 hrs on 24th June."

Israel's major airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear targets, code-named "Operation Rising Lion," on June 13 marked the start of the conflict between Iran and Israel. 'Operation True Promise 3' was a massive drone and missile operation launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in retaliation, aimed at Israeli fighter jet fuel production sites and energy supply centers.