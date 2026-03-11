'We Have Lost Two Indian Nationals & One is Missing': MEA on Rescue of Indians Stranded in the Gulf

New Delhi: The escalating tensions in West Asia, driven by the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and related hostilities involving the United States, have placed numerous Indian nationals in peril, particularly those working on merchant vessels in the Gulf region.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), two Indian nationals have lost their lives, and one remains missing following incidents on merchant ships amid efforts to navigate or rescue operations in the volatile Gulf waters. Additionally, several Indians have sustained injuries: one in Israel, another in Dubai earlier today, and others reported in the broader GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) area.

Speaking on Indian casualties in West Asia conflict, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the Inter-Ministerial briefing on Recent developments in West Asia in Delhi, "There have been reports of some casualties. We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. These three Indian nationals died or are missing. It happened when they were on merchant vessels which came under attack. A few Indians who have suffered injuries in the GCC region are being treated. Our consulate is in touch with them. Today, in the morning, you would have seen reports that the Indian National was injured in Dubai. This gentleman, our consulate is in touch with him. He is also receiving treatment at the hospital, and we are in regular touch with him to ensure his welfare and well-being."

Jaiswal emphasized India's unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens in the region.

"The government is deeply concerned about the situation causing great anxiety among our nationals," he stated.

To address the crisis, the MEA has established a dedicated 24/7 control room to coordinate assistance and respond to queries from affected families and individuals.

"In MEA, we have started a control room which is functioning. We have been receiving a lot of phone calls regarding Indian nationals and their welfare, and we have been guiding the people calling," he said.

“We are regularly issuing advisories and keeping people on alert. We have set up a Helpline Centre where our officials are working 24 hours. 75 phone calls were received yesterday,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally engaged with several regional leaders including that of the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Israel to discuss the unfolding developments and advocate for de-escalation. Indian embassies and consulates are actively supporting nationals, including facilitating land crossings from Iran to neighboring countries such as Armenia and Azerbaijan for those seeking safer routes out of the conflict zone, Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson further said that the government is monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals in the region.

"28 Indian vessels in the Persian Gulf have 778 seafarers on board. The Indian government is closely monitoring any developments. We are working to ensure the safety of all Indians in the region," Jaiswal said.

The incidents highlight the spillover effects of the conflict on global maritime routes, including attacks on commercial vessels near key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions have stranded dozens of ships, including Indian-flagged ones, carrying hundreds of seafarers. India has strongly condemned attacks on merchant shipping and called for restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy to prevent further loss of life and restore stability.