2 Indians Onboard Hantavirus-Hit Ship Healthy, Quarantined In Netherlands: Indian Embassy In Madrid

New Delhi: The two Indian nationals who were onboard the Hantavirus-hit Dutch-flagged vessel MV Hondius, along with around 150 individuals, have disembarked from the ship and evacuated to the Netherlands where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol.

“In the context of the Hantavirus outbreak, the ship anchored off the coast of Canary Islands of Spain. The passengers onboard disembarked from the ship, in accordance with the protocol established by WHO and Spanish authorities,” the Indian Embassy in Madrid, mentioning that the Indians onboard were “healthy and assymptomatic”.

The Embassy said that the ship anchored off the coast of Canary Islands of Spain, adding that the passengers onboard disembarked from the ship, in accordance with the protocol established by WHO and Spanish authorities.

The Spanish National Center for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination (CENEM) said that the two Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members, have been evacuated to the Netherlands where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol.

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The Ambassador is in close contact with the Spanish authorities and the two Indian nationals and is regularly monitoring the situation to assure the well-being and safety of the Indian nationals, the embassy updated.