Hantavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Begins Disembarking Passengers In Spain

Canary Islands: Spain began evacuating passengers from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius on Sunday after the Dutch-flagged vessel docked at the Port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, carrying 147 people from 23 countries following weeks at sea marked by illness and death.

Health officials boarded the ship to conduct a final check before disembarkation began. Spanish nationals were the first to leave, ferried ashore in groups of five on small boats, transferred onto sealed buses, and taken to the local airport, from where they flew back to Madrid on a Spanish military plane with no contact with the public. Repatriation flights were subsequently planned for passengers headed to the Netherlands, Canada, Turkey, France, Britain, Ireland and the United States. The Canary Islands' regional government said it wanted all passengers off the ship and out of the islands by end of day Sunday.

The operation was time-sensitive. Spanish officials had warned that a narrow weather window around midday Sunday was the only viable opportunity, worsening wind and wave conditions from Monday could force the ship to leave without completing the evacuation, potentially delaying the operation until the end of May.

The MV Hondius departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 1 April 2026, on a 33-day expedition voyage through the South Atlantic. The outbreak is believed to have originated with the index case, a Dutch citizen who had taken a four-month road trip through Chile, Uruguay and Argentina before boarding. He died on board on 11 April. Since no rodents were found on the ship, health officials believe the early cases contracted the virus during activities on land that exposed them to infected rodents or their excrement.

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As of Sunday, six cases have been confirmed and two are suspected, with three deaths recorded, a Dutch couple and a German national. Several patients had already been evacuated to hospitals in South Africa, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland during the voyage. All passengers are being treated as high-risk contacts as a precautionary measure, though Europe's public health agency noted that the risk to the general population remains low.

The ship's arrival was not without controversy. The Canary Islands' regional president Fernando Clavijo had initially opposed the docking, citing concerns about the safety of islanders, a view shaped partly by the region's experience during the Covid-19 pandemic. Port workers also held protests over what they called a lack of communication about risks. The WHO directly pushed back, saying Spain had a moral and legal obligation to accept the vessel.

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WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus travelled to Tenerife and sought to reassure locals in an open letter, writing that the outbreak was "not another Covid." He said he was confident the operation would be a success and praised the people of Tenerife for their solidarity.

The virus at the centre of the outbreak is the Andes strain of hantavirus, the only known hantavirus capable of spreading between humans, though such transmission is rare and has previously occurred only through close, sustained contact.