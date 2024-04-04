2 Terrorist, 3 Security Personnel Killed in Attacks by Jaish-al-Adl on Iranian Posts

Jaish al-Adl is a militant organisation in Iran, that advocates and fights for the freedom of Balochistan. | Image:X

Tehran: At least five people were killed including three security personnel and two terrorists in a simultaneous attack launched by Sunni militant group Jaish-al-Adl in Southeastern Iran. The local media reported that the attacks targeted the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) in Chah Bahar.

The Deputy Interior Minister Majod Mirhamadi confirmed the attack. Furthermore, the militant group, Jaish-al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack after it released a message to its supporters.

As per reports, the message was for supporters in Rask, Chah Bahar and Sarbaz urging them to stay indoors and avoid traffic routes.

The first attack was carried out at an IRGC base in Rask, Sistan and the Balochistan provinces. Meanwhile, the second attack took place in the Iranian Navy in Chah Bahar.

Jaish al-Adl is a militant organisation in Iran, that advocates and fights for the freedom of Balochistan.

