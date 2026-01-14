200 Sikhs Storm London Flat to Rescue 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted and Gang-Raped by Pakistani Grooming Gang | Watch

A disturbing incident in Hounslow, West London, involving the abduction and gang rape of a 16-year-old Sikh girl, has ignited massive community unrest. Reports said that the victim was held in a flat belonging to a 34-year-old man, where she was subjected to repeated sexual assaults by multiple individuals.

The situation escalated when footage of the abuse circulated on social media, leading to a mobilization of 200–300 members of the Sikh community. Protesters gathered at the site of the alleged crime, leading to confrontations with police. Community members eventually intervened to rescue the girl, a move that has fueled local criticism regarding the speed and efficacy of the official police response.

What are grooming gangs?

The term "grooming gangs" refers to organized networks involved in systematic child sexual exploitation. While CSE is a crime committed by individuals of all backgrounds, specific UK reports have highlighted localized patterns involving men of Pakistani heritage.

The 2014 Alexis Jay Report confirmed that at least 1,400 children were exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. The report noted that the vast majority of perpetrators were described as "Asian," specifically of Pakistani origin.

In 2012, nine men (eight of Pakistani origin and one of Afghan origin) were convicted for their roles in a major grooming ring.

A 2020 Home Office report on group-based CSE noted that while the majority of CSE is committed by white men under the age of 30, certain high-profile "street-based" grooming cases have shown a disproportionate representation of men from Pakistani and other South Asian backgrounds.

