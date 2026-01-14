Netanyahu’s ‘Wing of Zion’ Leaves Israeli Airspace Amid Fears of Fighting With Iran

Israel’s official state aircraft, "Wing of Zion," departed from Nevatim Air Force Base on Wednesday, heading west over the Mediterranean according to flight tracking data, according to reports. The departure comes amid Israel bracing for potential renewed conflict with Iran.

The plane departed Israel ahead of past rounds of fighting with Iran to avoid it being targeted by Iranian missiles, the Times of Israel reported.

Unnamed officials cited by several outlets deny the move is to do with Iran, saying the plane is engaged in a regularly scheduled training mission, the report added.

The Boeing 767 has a history of evacuating Israeli airspace ahead of major escalations. By moving the "Air Force One" equivalent, the IDF seeks to prevent the high-value asset from being targeted by Iranian long-range missiles.

Advertisement

The aircraft took off from Ben Gurion Airport on June 13, 2025, just hours after Israel launched major strikes against Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile facilities.

On April 13, 2024, prior to Iran’s massive drone and missile barrage, the plane was flown out of Nevatim Airbase- a facility that was subsequently targeted during the Iranian attack.

Advertisement

The aircraft, which contains a private office, a "war room," and sophisticated defense systems, serves as the primary transport for the Prime Minister and President. Its sudden departure today from Nevatim, located near Beersheba, aligns with heightened military readiness across the region following threats of retaliation from Tehran.

Iran writes to United Nations Security Council

Iran has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN.

In the letter, Iran's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed what he described as grave concern over recent remarks by the President of the United States directed at protests inside Iran. Tehran claims the comments encouraged unrest and suggested external support for attempts to seize state institutions, which Iranian officials argue amounts to an explicit threat against the country's sovereignty and national security.

Iran maintains that the U.S. statements violate core principles of international law, including provisions of the UN Charter that prohibit the threat or use of force and forbid intervention in the domestic affairs of sovereign states. The letter asserts that such rhetoric contributes to political destabilization and could inflame violence, with serious consequences for regional and international peace and security.

The Iranian mission further situates the remarks within what it calls a broader pattern of escalating pressure from Washington, alleging repeated threats of force in recent weeks. It references earlier diplomatic communications sent to the United Nations in late December 2025 and early January 2026, which, according to Tehran, documented similar concerns. Iranian officials argue that these actions are part of a long-standing strategy aimed at weakening the country through sanctions, economic pressure, and political agitation.