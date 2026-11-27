Balochistan: Jailed Baloch human rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch, recently named the winner of the 2026 Edelstam Prize, has accused Pakistani state institutions of systematic human rights violations in Balochistan.

In a post shared on X following the announcement, Baloch alleged that enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and forced displacement have stripped the Baloch people of their fundamental rights and the freedom to live on their ancestral land.

She stated that speaking the truth, exercising freedom and preserving one’s identity had “increasingly become criminalised” across the province. State institutions, she claimed, had ceased to protect human rights and instead functioned as “instruments of oppression, subjugation and coercion.”

Raising concerns about the judicial system, Baloch questioned the impartiality of courts and the rule of law, alleging that people were being sentenced through “faceless trials” while state-appointed lawyers and judges continued to enjoy privileges at the expense of justice.

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Describing the Edelstam Prize as more than a personal honour, she said the international recognition “represented the voices of Balochistan that were repeatedly being silenced.” She thanked the organisers and jury for acknowledging the movement and drawing global attention to the region’s human rights situation.

Baloch dedicated the award to the families linked to the peaceful Baloch political movement — including activists, mothers and sisters who have continued to demand justice despite arrests, persecution and state pressure. She also remembered those who had lost loved ones or been forcibly displaced yet remained committed to seeking equality and accountability.

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She urged international civil society, human rights organisations, intellectuals and citizens to place human rights above political and state interests, stressing that fundamental rights “are inherent to every individual, not concessions granted by governments.”