21 Kailash Yatra Bound Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Rescued From Flood-Hit Nepal

New Delhi: Amid a severe regional weather crisis along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu have been successfully rescued in Nepal. The citizens had traveled to the region as part of the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities navigate widespread disruptions caused by heavy downpours and sudden flooding.

India has dispatched humanitarian assistance to Nepal and is actively working to evacuate its stranded nationals amid the ongoing flood situation in the Himalayan nation, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing in Delhi.

Two aircraft carrying relief material have already reached Kathmandu. Across the two flights, India has sent eight tonnes of medicines and one tonne of food items, amounting to a total of 47.5 tonnes of emergency supplies to support Nepal’s rescue and relief operations.

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Jaiswal noted that continuous connectivity with Kathmandu remains intact, allowing people to travel via that route without significant difficulty. The primary challenge, he said, lies in evacuating those from the upper districts where the tragedy has struck. No code name has yet been assigned to the operation.

The Prime Minister of India spoke to his Nepali counterpart the previous day, conveying deepest condolences and expressing India’s solidarity with the people of Nepal while offering all possible assistance.

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On the Indian side, 21 nationals from Tamil Nadu have already been rescued. However, approximately 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable. These include 73 workers engaged on the Trishuli-1 power project. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in contact with the project head to obtain further details about their status.

Among the larger groups of concern are two parties of 37 and 49 Tamil Nadu residents who had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels; 32 nationals from West Bengal who travelled with Samrat Travels and are currently in Timure in Rasuwa district; a group of 61 Indians from various states; and 33 nationals from Kerala.

Separately, a number of Indian pilgrims who had gone on the Mansarovar Yatra are stranded on the Chinese side. Around 200 of them have sought assistance for evacuation. Of these, 95 are in Garchan and are proceeding towards Bilsa to cross into Nepal, four are in Geelong city, and 13 are in Zutulpo and are en route to the town of Saga. Officials described the situation as dynamic and said efforts to assist them are continuing.

The Gyirong Flash Flood Disaster

Earlier, a grim alert was raised by spiritual leader Sadhguru regarding a catastrophic flash flood that struck Gyirong town in Tibet. According to initial reports, a massive surge of water completely inundated the local immigration center building and swamped large swathes of the border town.

At the time of the disaster, a group of 77 pilgrims participating in the Kailash Sojourn were stationed at the immigration office while returning from the pilgrimage.

"A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet, China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it," Sadhguru wrote in a statement on X.

The pilgrimage initiative, comprising 21 distinct groups, has been heavily impacted by the regional weather crisis affecting both Tibet and neighboring Nepal.

"There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office."

Current Status of Pilgrims

The regional crisis, impacting both Tibet and neighboring Nepal, has affected multiple groups participating in the pilgrimage initiative. Sharing a detailed status breakdown of the travelers, Sadhguru noted: "495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal, and 77 people were at the immigration center, and 3 volunteers in Timure, Nepal."