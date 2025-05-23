22-Year-Old Beauty Influencer in Brazil Stabbed Multiple Times By Boyfriend On Live Stream for Breaking Up With Him

A 22-year-old beauty influencer named Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao from Brazil was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend on livestream allegedly for breaking up with him.

Abrahao was live streaming when her boyfriend, Alex Olievira, attacked her with a knife.

According to reports, Olievira stabbed Abrahao nine times in the head, back, hand, and foot.

The footage of the attack showed evidence including blood on the site and a blade of a big knife.

Social media users watching the video while the live stream was on immediately contacted emergency services to report the incident.

Abrahao was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab injuries. She underwent surgery there and her condition is said to be critical.

The accused and the victim share a four-year-old daughter.

According to reports, an argument broke out between the couple while she was on live stream, thus leading to the fatal incident.

Alex Olievira, the influencer's boyfriend, is absconding. Efforts are on to nab him. Cases of attempt to murder and domestic violence have been filed against him.