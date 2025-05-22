Kajol Hails Operation Sindoor During Her Visit To Dakshineswar Kali Temple In Kolkata: I Thank Armed Forces For Their Service To The Country

Kajol has expressed deep respect for India's armed forces in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Under the Narendra Modi government, the forces recently launched a counter-terror campaign in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack of April 22. The Do Patti star said, "I respect the armed forces and I thank them for all of their service to the country." With this, Kajol has joined the chorus of celebs voicing their support for the government and the armed forces in eradicating terrorist operations. She spoke after she sought blessings at the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata.

Kajol at Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata | Image: X

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, came as a direct response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region, which claimed 26 lives. The mission is being hailed as a strong assertion of India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Also read: Why Kannadigas Are Rejecting Tamannaah As Face Of Mysore Sandal Soap

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a public rally in Bikaner on Thursday, talked about the government's stance post-Operation Sindoor. He said, "There is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor." The Prime Minister further emphasised that every act of terror would cost Pakistan significantly, both militarily and economically. "Pakistan has forgotten that now Modi, the servant of Bharat Mata, stands with his head held high. Modi's mind remains calm, but his blood burns with resolve," he declared. "There will be no trade, no dialogue. If there is any talk, it will only concern Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK)."