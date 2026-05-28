Canada Horror: 22-Year-Old Indian Student Stabbed To Death, Family In Shock

A 22-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Anand district was brutally stabbed to death in Canada’s Niagara region in a shocking incident that has triggered outrage and concern among the Indian diaspora.

The deceased has been identified as Vidhi Kalpeshbhai Meghani, a resident of Borsad in Gujarat’s Anand district, who had been residing in Canada for the last four years.

According to preliminary information, Vidhi was attacked and stabbed to death near the US border in the Niagara region shortly after stepping out of her residence on May 15.

Local police have registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation into the killing.

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However, authorities are yet to ascertain the exact motive behind the brutal murder.

Was Pursuing Studies, Preparing For Permanent Residency

Vidhi Meghani had reportedly moved to Canada four years ago for higher studies and had been balancing academics with work.

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Sources said she was simultaneously preparing for permanent residency (PR) in Canada while working alongside her studies.

Her sudden and violent death has left her family and relatives in Gujarat devastated.

The incident has also sparked fresh concerns over the safety of Indian students and immigrants living abroad, especially in Canada, which hosts a large Indian-origin population.

Murder Near US Border

According to initial reports, the attack took place in the Niagara region close to the United States border.

Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage, local witness accounts and Vidhi’s recent movements to establish the sequence of events leading up to the murder.

Police officials have not yet disclosed whether the attack was targeted or random in nature.

No arrests have been officially announced so far.

Family In Shock

Back home in Gujarat’s Anand district, the news of Vidhi’s murder has plunged her hometown into grief.

Family members are reportedly in touch with authorities and seeking more details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.