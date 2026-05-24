23 Killed, Over 40 Injured in Explosion Near Railway Track in Pakistan’s Quetta

New Delhi: At least 23 people were killed and over 40 injured after a powerful blast struck near a railway track in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province, on Sunday.

The explosion targeted a train carrying security personnel, triggering chaos and large-scale emergency operations in the area.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that its Majeed Brigade, described as its “fedayeen” unit, had carried out the operation targeting personnel travelling on the train.

Further, the group claimed in a statement that details regarding the operation and casualties would be released separately.

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The rescue operations remain underway, and authorities fear the number of casualties reportedly could increase further at the time of writing this report.

Explosion Hits Train Near Quetta

Initial reports had suggested that over 20 people were injured in the explosion, but later the casualties had increased significantly.

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The impact of the blast also partially damaged the train and affected around 10 vehicles parked nearby.

Visuals circulating online reportedly showed smoke billowing from the site and emergency teams attempting to contain the aftermath of the blast.

Emergency Declared Across Quetta Hospitals

Following the explosion, the authorities had immediately declared an emergency in government hospitals across Quetta.

Doctors, medical staff and emergency response teams were reportedly summoned to handle the influx of injured people arriving for treatment.

Babar Yousafzai, spokesperson to the home minister, reportedly confirmed that all relevant institutions had been placed on high alert following the incident.

According to railway officials cited in local reports, the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express also had been halted at Quetta Railway Station following the blast as a precautionary measure.