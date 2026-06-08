'Boat Is Sinking, Need Help': 24 Indian Seafarers' Desperate SOS As Vessel Sinks Near Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: An Indian-flagged commercial cargo vessel navigating the volatile waters off the coast of Oman was attacked by an unidentified explosive object, suspected to be a drone or missile strike, which ripped into the ship’s engine room, sparking a catastrophic inferno and sending a wave of panic through the maritime community.

The vessel, identified by shipping registries as a mechanised cargo carrier operating out of Gujarat, was transiting near the highly strategic Strait of Hormuz when it was targeted.

On board were Indian seafarers who found themselves trapped in a literal floating furnace, sending out desperate, breathless SOS messages as their ship rapidly took on water.

"We are unable to lower the lifeboats! Everything is on fire!"Those were the terrifying, frantic words captured in a series of leaked audio clips from an Indian-flagged commercial cargo vessel navigating the volatile waters off the coast of Oman.

Advertisement

“Hole in Engine Room”

The crisis came to light in the dark, early hours of the morning. According to distress logs and emergency radio transmissions, an explosion rocked the lower decks of the ship, creating a breach in the engine room hull.

The physical damage was instantaneous and severe as water rushed into the engine room through a major hull breach, causing the ship to lose propulsion and rapidly list.

Advertisement

The explosion ruptured internal fuel lines, igniting a massive, toxic fire that quickly choked the upper decks and companionways with thick smoke.

The intense heat and wrapping flames cut off access to primary muster stations, rendering standard lifeboat-lowering mechanisms completely inoperable.

In the horrifying audio clips circulating among maritime safety groups, the crew can be heard shouting over the deafening roar of alarms and crackling flames, reporting that the fire was spreading too fast to contain and that they were actively seeking alternative ways to abandon the sinking hull.

A Miracle Rescue Amid the Flames

With the vessel losing stability and sinking by the stern, the crew transmitted a final, urgent distress signal to regional maritime hubs: "ATTACK ON VESSEL OFF COAST OF OMAN... SEEKING URGENT SUPPORT... VESSEL IS SINKING... HOLE IN ENGINE ROOM."

The Oman Coast Guard, operating in tandem with regional naval monitoring assets, initiated a high-stakes, race-against-the-clock emergency rescue mission.

Navigating through dark, hazardous waters near the northern Omani coastline, search-and-rescue vessels managed to coordinate just as the crew made a miraculous, last-ditch escape from the burning superstructure.

Omani authorities successfully pulled the Indian sailors from the water and life rafts, evacuating them to safety at Dibba Port in Oman.