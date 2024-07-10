sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:49 IST, July 10th 2024

25 Killed in Israeli Airstrike on School-Turned-Shelter in Southern Gaza, Medical Facilities Shut

Only 13 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are functioning, and those only partially, according to the UN's humanitarian office.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
In recent days, Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes on Rafah in the Gaza Strip as it threatens to launch a major ground operation despite international pushback.
An apparent Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians on Tuesday | Image: AP
07:49 IST, July 10th 2024