25 Years Since 9/11 Terror Attacks: PM Modi Recalls Swami Vivekananda’s 1893 Chicago Speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the World Parliament in Chicago on September 11, 1983, highlighting the enduring relevance of his message of tolerance, universal acceptance and harmony as the world marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “11th September 1893, Chicago. Swami Vivekananda’s captivating address offered a glimpse of the civilisational ethos of India. His inspiring words still reverberate across the world.”

PM Modi cited excerpts from Vivekananda’s landmark speech delivered at the Parliament of Religions, in which the spiritual leader spoke about religious tolerance and India’s tradition of accepting and sheltering people from different faiths.

Vivekananda, addressing the gathering, said he was proud to belong to a religion that had taught the world both “tolerance and universal acceptance". He also highlighted India’s history of providing refuge to persecuted communities from different parts of the world.

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“I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true,” Vivekananda said.

He further invoked the metaphor of different streams flowing into the same sea to underline the idea that different religious paths ultimately lead to the same destination.

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Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, Vivekananda said, “Whosoever comes to Me, through whatsoever form, I reach him; all men are struggling through paths which in the end lead to Me.”

Vivekananda’s address also contained a strong condemnation of sectarianism, bigotry and fanaticism. He said these forces had filled the world with violence, bloodshed and destruction and expressed hope that the gathering would mark the beginning of an end to religious hatred and persecution.

“I fervently hope that the bell that tolled this morning in honour of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons wending their way to the same goal,” he said.

PM Modi’s reference to Vivekananda’s speech comes as the United States observes the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger aircraft in a coordinated attack against the United States. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Centre's Twin Towers in New York, while a third struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth aircraft crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew attempted to regain control.

The attacks killed 2,977 people, according to official US figures. The tragedy triggered sweeping changes in US counterterrorism policy, military operations and domestic security measures.