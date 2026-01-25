28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Canada's Burnaby, Burning Vehicle Found Nearby; Cops Probe Gang War Link

New Delhi: In a suspected gang-related hit, an Indian-origin man was fatally shot in Burnaby, Canada.

Investigators believe the killing is tied to the escalating gang warfare currently plaguing British Columbia’s Lower Mainland region. The victim has been identified as a 28-year-old Dilraj Singh Gill, a Vancouver resident who was fatally shot on January 22.

In a formal statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed that the shooting appears to be a targeted hit. Investigators are currently treating the incident as a direct extension of the volatile and widespread British Columbia gang conflict.

Critical gunshot injuries.

According to IHIT, the investigation was launched after officers from the Burnaby RCMP responded to emergency calls reporting gunfire in a busy public area.

Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a man with critical gunshot injuries. Despite immediate efforts to provide life-saving medical treatment, he succumbed to his wounds and was declared dead. Subsequent investigative work confirmed the deceased’s identity as Dilraj Singh Gill.

Authorities also discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames nearby on Buxton Street, which they believe was used by the assailants. Investigators noted that torching a getaway car is a signature tactic of organized crime in British Columbia, typically used to destroy forensic evidence such as DNA, fingerprints, or gunshot residue.

“A shooting, especially in a public place, is extremely troubling, not only for police but for the entire community," IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said, urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward to help advance the investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

Murder linked to Navpreet Dhaliwal?

Meanwhile, the outlet Vancouver Sun cited sources in reporting that Gill’s murder may be linked to the killing of 28-year-old Navpreet Dhaliwal on January 9 in the town of Abbotsford.

Dhaliwal was with the gang Brothers Keepers, rivals to the UN gang to which Gill was connected. The outlet also reported that in 2021 Gill was convicted of drug charges. Gill was also convicted on several other charges in 2016.

Dhaliwal, too, had a criminal record. He was “known” to law enforcement after having been arrested on various charges in the past and was on bail at the time of the murder.

“This was a targeted and brazen shooting that took place in the middle of the day," IHIT Corporal Esther Tupper said after Dhaliwal’s killing.

Dilraj Singh Gill probe

In late 2022, Abbotsford Police initiated a major narcotics investigation into Dilraj Singh Gill and an associate, Anmol Sandhu, identifying both as key figures in the B.C. gang conflict who posed a significant threat to public safety.

By February 2024, both men were apprehended and faced serious charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking, and firearms violations. Although they were later granted bail, law enforcement issued a formal public warning regarding the continued risk they posed to the community.