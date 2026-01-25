Another Bangladeshi Hindu Man Burned to Death; Family Alleges Pre-Meditated Killing

New Delhi: Another incident of a Hindu youth being burned to death has been reported from Bangladesh, triggering fear and outrage within the minority community. Chanchal Bhowmik (23) was allegedly burned alive after being trapped inside a garage in Narsingdi district late Friday night, January 23. The victim’s family has alleged that the killing was pre-meditated.

According to local and eyewitness accounts, Chanchal Bhowmik, who worked at a garage in the Mosque Market area near the Narsingdi Police Lines, had completed his work for the day and was asleep inside the garage, as he routinely did. Late at night, an unidentified person allegedly closed the garage shutter from outside, poured petrol, and set the garage on fire with the intention of killing him.

CCTV footage from the garage reportedly shows flames first erupting outside the shutter before rapidly spreading inside. Eyewitnesses claim the accused remained outside the garage for a prolonged period, allegedly to ensure that Chanchal was burned to death, before fleeing the scene.

After local residents noticed the fire, the fire service was informed. Firefighters arrived at the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly an hour. Following the operation, the charred body of Chanchal Bhowmik was recovered from inside the garage.

Chanchal Bhowmik was the son of late Khokon Chandra Bhowmik and Pramita Rani Bhowmik of Lakshmipur village in Comilla district. After his father’s death, Chanchal became the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his ailing mother, a disabled elder brother, and a younger brother. He had been working at Rubel Mia’s garage for the past six years and was residing in Narsingdi for work.

The victim’s family has alleged that Chanchal had no personal enmity or disputes with anyone and described him as a quiet, honest, working-class youth. Locals and the garage owner echoed these claims, stating that there was no apparent personal motive behind the killing. Several residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that religious targeting could be a possible motive, citing a series of similar incidents involving Hindu victims in different parts of Bangladesh. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the motive.

The killing of Chanchal Bhowmik follows earlier incidents in which Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh and Khokon Chandra Das in Shariatpur were also allegedly burned to death, further heightening fear among the Hindu community across the country.

Minority organisations have strongly condemned the incident. Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, demanded an immediate and impartial investigation and strict punishment for those responsible. Pradip Kanti Dey, President of the Bangladesh Hindu Youth Grand Alliance, said the Hindu minority community is living under constant fear and urged the administration to ensure safety and security for minorities.