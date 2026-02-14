Bangladesh Post-Poll Violence: 2 Dead in 'Cocktail' Bomb Explosion in Chapainawabganj, 3 Injured

Dhaka: After Bangladesh's national election on Thursday which witnessed sporadic incidents of violence, at least two people were killed, and three others were injured in an explosion that occurred early Saturday morning in Bangladesh' Chapainawabganj district, some 302 km northwest of Dhaka.

Speaking to the media, Md Nure Alam from the Bangladesh Police said that the blast happened around 5 am (local time) in which crude bombs, locally known as “cocktails,” made at a village house.

He said that the blast caused the brick walls of the house to collapse and blow off its tin roof. The authorities are currently identifying the deceased and the injured.

The injured have been identified as Md Bazlur Rahman (20), Md Minhaj (22) and Md Suvo (20). The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Wasim Firoz said that according to preliminary investigations, the explosion occurred during making the bombs, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

In another incident of post-election violence in the country, a young man was killed in the Munshiganj district on Friday night, about 30 kilometer away from Dhaka. According to Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Md Menhajul Alam, the victim had sustained injuries during a clash between rival factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, following the party's victory in the election.

This brings the total number of people who lost their lives in post-poll violence in Bangladesh on Friday and Saturday to three.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, has secured a landslide victory in the February 12, 2026, parliamentary elections, the first since the 2024 youth uprising that forced long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

The BNP and its allies won approximately 212 seats out of 299 contested (with final tallies confirming a strong two-thirds majority in the Jatiya Sangsad), positioning Rahman, son of late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, as the likely next prime minister.

Plans are underway for a grand swearing-in ceremony for Tarique Rahman. Sources indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to attend the ceremony.

The BNP expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his congratulatory message to Rahman, stating that the party looks "forward to engaging constructively" with India.