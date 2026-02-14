BNP to Invite PM Modi to Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources

Following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) landslide victory in the recent national elections, plans are underway for a grand swearing-in ceremony for Tarique Rahman, the designated Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Sources indicate that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to attend the ceremony.

The BNP expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his congratulatory message to Rahman, stating that the party looks "forward to engaging constructively" with India.

Responding to PM Modi’s post on X, the BNP wrote, "Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Mr. Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and the democratic process."

The post continued, "Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens. We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other’s concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region."

Advertisement

In his congratulatory post, PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for a "democratic, progressive, and inclusive" Bangladesh.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP to a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections. This victory demonstrates the trust of the Bangladeshi people in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh," PM Modi’s post read.

Advertisement

He further noted that under Rahman’s leadership, both nations would work toward strengthening bilateral ties.

"I look forward to working with you to enhance our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," Modi added.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, has secured a landslide victory in the February 12, 2026, parliamentary elections--the first since the 2024 youth uprising that forced long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.