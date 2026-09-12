3 Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukraine as Putin Warns Europe Against Sending Troops

Kyiv: Russian strikes killed three civilians and wounded dozens in Ukraine, local officials said Saturday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that sending European troops into Ukraine would amount to direct conflict with Russia.

Ukraine is under mounting pressure from Russia’s intensifying air campaign that uses ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones to pierce defenses. Moscow’s attacks have targeted Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter in what officials say is meant to demoralize civilians.

Two people were killed and one wounded when Russian drones struck a residential area overnight in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, regional head Ivan Fedorov said Saturday.

One person died, and three others were wounded in strikes on Kryvyi Rih, according to local officials.

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In the Black Sea port of Odesa and the surrounding area, 28 people were wounded in what regional head Oleh Kiper called a “massive attack.” Among the buildings hit was a residential highrise, whose upper floors were completely destroyed.

Putin, speaking to reporters at the BRICS summit in India on Friday, said that if European governments send troops into Ukraine, it will mean “a war with Russia.”

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“Now they’re talking about how they’re considering sending troops into Ukraine. That means a war with Russia,” he said.

Some European leaders have pledged their commitment to a potential peacekeeping force, a prospect that Moscow has repeatedly described as unacceptable.

Putin also denied Russia posed any threat to Europe, saying “there is no such threat and never has been.”

“We do not threaten, nor do we intend to threaten, European countries,” he said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Thursday that two incidents along Ukraine’s borders with Poland and Moldova this week were a preview of potential intensified Russian provocations at Ukraine’s border crossing points with Europe.