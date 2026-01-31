Latest Epstein-Linked Dump Claims Bill Gates Caught STD From Russian Girls, Secretly Gave Antibiotics To Melinda

New Delhi: According to allegations in the most recent release of Jeffrey Epstein files, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reportedly contracted an sexually transmitted disease following encounters with ‘Russian women’.

The files further claim that he subsequently attempted to obtain antibiotics to covertly treat his then-wife, Melinda Gates, without her knowledge.

The allegations are based on self-addressed emails written by late financier and sex offender Epstein in July 2013, which were part of a vast collection of hundreds of thousands of records made public by the U.S. Department of Justice this past Friday, as per multiple media reports.

It is important to note that these claims are currently unverified, and the Justice Department has not confirmed the accuracy of the statements found within Epstein's personal correspondence.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gates rejected the accusations outright. “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false,” a spokesperson for Gates told the Daily Mail. “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

3 million Epstein-linked documents

The US Department of Justice on Friday (local time) released a major batch of investigative material linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making public more than three million pages of records along with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images.

Advertisement

The controversy stems from draft emails dated July 18, 2013, authored by Epstein, some of which were written from the perspective of Boris Nikolic, a former advisor to Gates.

Gates had encounters with 'Russian girls'

In these messages, Epstein alleged that Gates had encounters with "Russian girls," contracted an STD, and subsequently sought antibiotics to "surreptitiously" administer to his wife, Melinda. Additionally, the documents claim that Gates pressured Epstein to destroy digital evidence related to the supposed incident, as per news reports.

In those same draft messages, Epstein expressed profound shock and dismay over Gates’ decision to terminate their six-year association. He went on to claim he had been pressured to engage in conduct that varied from morally questionable to ethically indefensible. It is critical to emphasize that none of these accusations have been substantiated or proven.

Epstein and Gates undated photographs

Additionally, the release includes a collection of previously undisclosed and undated photographs featuring Epstein and Gates together in various settings. Along with these images, the Justice Department clarified that the inclusion of any individual in these records does not suggest they engaged in illegal acts or possessed any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Gates has previously expressed deep remorse for his past association with Epstein, who took his own life in a New York correctional facility in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges. The Microsoft co-founder has consistently maintained that he never engaged in any improper behavior and has insisted that he never maintained a formal business partnership with Epstein.