30-Year-Old Indian Student Stabbed to Death in UK, Family Appeals to EAM Jaishankar for Return of Mortal Remains | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A 30-year-old Indian student from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri was stabbed to death in Worcester, United Kingdom, on November 25.

According to West Mercia Police, officers found him around 4:15 am on Tuesday morning on Barbourne Road with severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement issued on November 28, the police said, “We continue to appeal for information after a murder investigation was launched in Worcester. On Tuesday morning (25 November) around 4:15 am, a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day.”

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran, hailing from Charkhi Dadri district. The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Police also confirmed the five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and were released on bail as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said, “Over the course of the last few days, my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life. As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence, and the public should not be alarmed.”

