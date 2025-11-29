Suspended For Making Reel During Class, National Skating Champ Jumps Off 3rd Floor Of School

New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy reportedly attempted suicide by jumping off the third floor of a private school building in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, around 10 am on Friday.

The CCTV footage shows the student running upstairs before leaping off, after which he was rushed to the hospital. Doctors said the two-time national champion has suffered fractures in both legs and spinal injuries, but is currently stable and undergoing treatment.

Before the incident, based on the footage, the student was seen being pulled up in the principal's office for making a reel in class. In the footage, a teacher is seen signalling that “he is a gold medallist”, but his image has suffered a jolt after his reel-making act in the class.

Another teacher is seen pointing out that the boy being a gold medallist doesn't matter before the principal announces his suspension from the school. Meanwhile, the boy could be seen holding his ears and apologising constantly multiple times.

The layout shows the reel he made on the right, and a clip of the boy running before jumping from the third floor on the left.

According to police, the student had brought a mobile phone to the school two days earlier and recorded a reel to which the school management objected and summoned his parents regarding the issue. His father was in the waiting room when the incident occurred.

Preliminary investigations suggest the child was afraid or stressed, although the actual cause will only be confirmed after the investigation report is released. Members of a tribal organisation have gathered outside the school, demanding cancellation of the school’s recognition and calling for the district education officer to reach the spot.

In a similar incident, a 15-year-old girl in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, November 23, 2025, accusing the principal of a private school of sexual harassment.

The girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the school dormitory. According to Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh, a suicide note was recovered from the girl's pocket in which she mentioned that the school principal had sexually abused her around a week ago and used the term “bad touch".