37 Indian-Flagged Ships Stranded Near Strait Of Hormuz Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions; 2 Seafarers Dead

New Delhi: Amid the escalating warfare in West Asia, 37 Indian-flagged ships within the Persian Gulf, including seven from the government-run Shipping Corporation of India, are stuck in the region around the Strait of Hormuz, as per National Union Of Seafarers Association data.

Reportedly, these vessels are currently holding critical supplies of petroleum, LPG, and various commercial goods.

Shipping lanes paralysed

The escalating Middle East conflict has also paralysed shipping lanes, leaving roughly 23,000 Indian seafarers stranded and triggering a sharp surge in global crude prices.

2 fatalities reported

The escalating warfare in West Asia has turned deadly for Indian maritime workers. Among the casualties are Captain Ashish Kumar from Bihar and crew member Dalip Singh from Rajasthan, who were killed when the Palau-flagged oil tanker 'Skylight' was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Oman on March 1.

Advertisement

Authorities confirm that while 17 crew members were rescued, the two Indians succumbed to their injuries in the ship's engine and forward sections. At present, no Indian-flagged vessels are in the turbulent Red Sea, while two are crossing the Gulf of Aden.

Indian government's stance

The Indian government has significantly intensified its oversight in these high-risk waters, shifting from six-hour check-ins to hourly real-time monitoring for all vessels. Authorities are maintaining a direct, 24/7 line of communication with the stranded crews to ensure their safety.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Ministry has rolled out a suite of robust "Level-3" security measures and established a Quick Response Team (QRT) to provide immediate operational and humanitarian support to both the seafarers and their families.

Strait of Hormuz closed

Earlier today, Iran stressed that the Strait of Hormuz is strictly off-limits to vessels from the United States, Israel, Europe, and their allies. Warning further, Iran stated that the violators who try to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will become target of drones and missiles.

In a major strategic shift, deputy head of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to all "hostile" vessels for the duration of the ongoing conflict, signaling a move toward a prolonged blockade of the world’s most vital oil chokepoint.

‘Will attack any ship’

Earlier on March 2, a commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said the Strait of Hormuz is closed and warned that any vessel attempting to pass through will be attacked, according to Iranian state media.