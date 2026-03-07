38 Shia Muslims Massacred In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir For Protesting Against Khamenei's Assassination

Gilgit-Baltistan: At least 38 Shia Muslims of the Balti community have reportedly been massacred in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for protesting against the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Violent unrest erupted in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan after US and Israel launched massive airstrikes on Iran on February 28. The protests intensified after Khamenei's killing, triggering outrage among sections of the Shia population.

Demonstrators reportedly gathered in large numbers in Skardu and surrounding areas, with some visuals circulating online showing crowds raising slogans and clashing with security personnel.

The demonstrators torched symbols of Pakistani authority, including a UN sub-office, an army public school, police buildings and a brigade commander's residence amid the outrage. Pakistan's security forces responded, initially killing around 13 to 17 protesters. However, the toll later reportedly rose to 38.

A footage from the protest showed demonstrators chanting ‘Asim Munir Murdabad’. Asim Munir is the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan has a significant Shia population, including the ethnic Balti community.