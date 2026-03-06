'MIGA!': Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender' Of Iran, Says Will 'Make Iran Great Again!'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that there will be “no deal” with Iran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender". The statement signals the hardening of USA's stance as the ongoing war in the Middle East entered its seventh day.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said that after Iran’s surrender and the selection of what he described as a “great and acceptable” leadership, the United States and its allies would work to rebuild the country. He claimed Iran could become “economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

Trump also used the phrase “Make Iran Great Again" (MIGA), drawing parallels with his popular political slogan of ‘Make America Great Again' (MAGA). The post appears aimed at projecting strength while framing potential regime change as a path to economic revival for Iran.

His post read, "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)." Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 under ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, further escalating the war.

Several key Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were killed in the US-Israeli strikes. At least 1,230 people in Iran, over 100 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed in the ongoing war.

