3rd Vessel With Indian Crew Comes Under Attack Off Oman Coast Near Strait Of Hormuz; 20 Seafarers Likely On MT Jalveer

New Delhi: A third vessel carrying Indian seafarers has reportedly come under attack off the coast of Oman, raising fresh concerns over the safety of ships navigating the strategically important region amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

According to reports, the vessel involved is MT Jalveer, an asphalt/bitumen tanker sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. The tanker had 20 Indian seafarers on board when the incident was reported in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to initial reports, a fire has broken out in the vessel's Funnel and Engine Room, raising concerns about possible damage to the ship.

The reported attack allegedly involved the US Navy near the coast of Oman. However, details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and authorities have yet to share more information.

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The Attack on MT Jalveer

According to emerging maritime intelligence, the MT Jalveer was struck by a kinetic weapon while navigating the shipping lanes off Oman, a critical maritime chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The vessel, which was operating with an entirely Indian crew, reportedly caught fire following the impact.

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While local search-and-rescue teams and Omani naval forces have been dispatched to the coordinates, absolute confirmation regarding the safety and exact status of the 20 Indian crew members remains monitored.

Reacting to the development, the Indian Embassy in Oman said that it has been closely monitoring the situation. "Another incident of attack on a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the mission said in a statement on X.

The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows earlier attacks involving vessels carrying Indian crew members.

The first strike took place on June 8, when a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired precision munitions into the engineering spaces of the M/T Marivex after it allegedly attempted to run the blockade toward Iran.

Just two days later, on June 10, the Settebello was struck by US military forces under identical circumstances in the Gulf of Oman, resulting in the critical situation of three missing Indian sailors.

What India and the US Have Said?

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has adamantly defended its military interventions, asserting that these vessels are directly violating the strict maritime blockade imposed on Iranian ports since April. Regarding the Marivex and Settebello, the US stated that its warplanes fired only after:



“The crews repeatedly failed to comply with lawful maritime directions and blockade protocols from American forces.” According to US officials, the targeted tankers are "non-compliant" sanctioned vessels operating as part of Iran's oil-exporting network.



India’s initial cautious approach shifted drastically toward public outrage following the Settembre strike. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took the extraordinary step of summoning the US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission, Jason Meeks, to lodge a "strong protest" over the safety of its citizens.



MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a stern condemnation: "We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict. Targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members should be avoided at all costs."

India has repeatedly demanded an immediate de-escalation of tensions, emphasising the absolute necessity of ensuring "free and unimpeded navigation" for civilian mariners who have no stake in the geopolitical crossfire. With 20 more Indian lives hanging in the balance on the MT Jalveer, the pressure on New Delhi to secure its citizens in West Asian waters has reached a critical threshold.

3 Indian Seafarers Killed After US Strike Tanker

All three Indian seafarers who were among the crew members reported missing after a US military strike on the oil tanker MT Settebello off the coast of Oman yesterday have been confirmed dead, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) first and now Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), there were 24 Indian crew members onboard the Palau-flagged tanker when it came under attack. Of them, 21 have been rescued, while three Indians were initially reported missing.

FSUI last night confirmed that two of the missing sailors had died, while one crew member, identified as the Chief Engineer, remains untraceable. Later, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that all three missing Indian seafarers have lost their lives in the US attack in the Gulf of Oman.

Calling the death of Indian crew members aboard the Palau-flagged commercial vessel MT Settebello ‘deeply unfortunate’, the Minister assured that the central government led by PM Modi stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. Minister Sonowal has also directed the officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and the swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.

FSUI general secretary Manoj Yadav, on the killing of two Indian seafarers in an attack on a ship off the Omani coast, says, "Other Indians, along with the four foreign nationals, were there. It is quite surprising to all the Indian citizens as well as the global world why the merchant ships are getting attacked by the US itself. So initially, it was continuously being blamed on Iran that Iranian missiles and drones were attacking... Being a mariner, I find it hard to believe that the US naval base or its military did not have the details of the crew and their nationality who were on board.

India Summons US Diplomat

On Wednesday, India took the rare step of summoning Jason Meeks, the US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission, following the attack. The move marked the first such diplomatic action by India against the Trump administration over the ongoing regional conflict. India lodged a ‘strong protest’ and condemned the attack on the commercial vessel.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the central government was closely monitoring the situation through the Indian Embassy in Oman.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman," the ministry said on Wednesday. “Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”

The ministry further expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region, describing repeated attacks on ships as ‘deeply worrisome’ and a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict. The Ministry spokesperson also reiterated its call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged all parties to pursue a diplomatic solution.

Security Agencies Respond

Authorities are currently monitoring a developing maritime incident involving a commercial tanker reported near the Shinas port. Initial reports suggest that a fire has broken out on the vessel, identified as the MT Jalveer, specifically affecting the engine room and funnel areas.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain under investigation, with maritime security agencies and relevant local authorities coordinating efforts to assess the situation and ensure the safety of those involved. Concerns have been raised regarding the safety of the crew on board, with reports suggesting that approximately 20 Indian seafarers may be present on the vessel.

The Indian Embassy in Oman has acknowledged the incident and is actively working to gather further details while maintaining contact with local authorities. Although there are initial indications that Indian seafarers may be part of the crew, official confirmation regarding the number of personnel on board and their current safety status is still pending.

US Central Command said in a post on X, identifying the Palau-flagged Settebello, that the “crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.” The Palau-flagged oil tanker, the Settebello, had a total crew of 28 members, including 24 Indian nationals and four foreign nationals-- two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian, and one Russian-- when it came under the US military's attack in the Gulf of Oman.

The US military said it attacked the vessel after it allegedly failed to follow its instructions and was carrying oil from Iran.

Further details and official confirmation regarding the incident are awaited. Maritime security agencies and relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation.