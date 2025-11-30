4 Dead, 10 Wounded During Shooting At Family Gathering In California

Stockton: At least four people were killed and 10 others were wounded after a shooting broke out a family gathering at a banquet hall in California's Stockton. San Joaquin County sheriff’s office said children and adults both were injured in the incident. It further added, that early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident”.

Reportedly, the shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Following the shooting incident, the victims have been rushed to the hospital and efforts are on to identify the motive behind the act. Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims.

Stockholm Vice Mayor remorse following the incident and said he is devastated to learn about the mass shooting at a child's birthday party. He further stated that he is in touch with public safety officials to know what actually conspired and he further said that he will be pushing for answers. He further said the community families deserve to know the truth and the families impacted deserve justice. The mayor added that this will not be accepted as our norm.

