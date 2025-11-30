Delhi Air Quality Improves as AQI Drops to 269, Still in ‘Poor’ Category

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality on Sunday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) level shifted from the 'very poor' to the 'poor' category, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital recorded an AQI level of 269 at 7 am today, marking an improvement from the 305 level noted at 4 pm on Saturday. Even after this improvement, the ITO and several other regions in New Delhi were covered in a layer of toxic smog.

Shadipur recorded the worst AQI level of 335, followed by Jahangirpuri (324), Nehru Nagar (319), RK Puram (307), and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences in Dilshad Garden (303), all of which also remained in the 'very poor' bracket. In contrast, Mandir Marg recorded the lowest AQI among major stations at 158, placing it in the 'moderate' category.

Areas that fell under the 'poor' category (201-300) included Bawana (295), Sirifort (293), Rohini (291), Vivek Vihar (289), DTU (285), Burari Crossing (283), Mundka (283), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (282), Dwarka Sector 8 (281), Chandni Chowk (281), Patparganj (280), Wazirpur (281), Anand Vihar (281), Sonia Vihar (277), Narela (276), Ashok Vihar (275), ITO (269), JLN Stadium (269), Punjabi Bagh (265), Pusa (263), and SRRI Mathura Road (262).

Amid poor air quality, the Delhi government stated that it is monitoring the pollution levels closely and taking appropriate steps to curb pollution on a daily basis. However, the issue has sparked a political row, with senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit sharply criticising the government's handling of the crisis.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Dikshit alleged that the worsening pollution amounted to "murder" of Delhi residents, citing health experts who have warned that long-term exposure to such toxic air reduces life expectancy.

“Delhi's environment has become utterly polluted, and this has increasingly been seen over the last six to seven years. People may measure it in AQI or any other form, but I consider it murder. Doctors have said that those living in Delhi in such an environment will see their life expectancy reduced. It is as simple as slowly poisoning somebody to death, and we are all responsible for this crime,” he said. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also called for a debate in Parliament on the national capital's deteriorating air quality.

