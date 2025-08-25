4 Journalists Among 19 People Killed in Israeli Attack on Southern Gaza Hospital

At least 19 people including four journalists were killed in Israeli attack on a southern Gaza hospital, the Ministry of Health in the Palestinian enclave said.

The attack took place in Nasser Medical Complex, which is southern Gaza’s main hospital.

Gaza’s Government Media Office identified the journalists as Hossam al-Masri (Reuters news agency), Mohammed Salama (Al Jazeera), Mariam Abu Daqa (freelance) and Moaz Abu Taha (NBC).

The Israeli army has intensified its attacks on large parts of the Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods of Gaza City amid plans to seize the city and force the population south.

UN envoy Francesca Albanese called for sanctions after the killing of journalists in Israeli strike.

“Rescuers killed in line of duty. Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented. I beg states: how much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage? Break the blockade. Impose an Arms Embargo. Impose Sanctions,” Francesca Albanese posted on X.

This comes after Israel struck multiple military targets belonging to Houthis, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), said on Sunday. It struck a military site where the Presidential palace is located, two power plants, and a fuel storage site.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that the military targets included, "a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel--all used for the military activity of the Houthi regime."

The strikes came in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel by missiles and UAVs, the IDF added and also said that the Houthis continue to use civilian infrastructure for terror purposes.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has condemned the Israeli attack on Nasser Medical Complex, calling it proof of “the absolute brutality and sadism of the [Israeli] occupation”, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

The group said the attack targeted “patients and civilians, followed by ambulance crews, civil defence personnel, and journalists, live on air”, the report said.