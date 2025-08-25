'Fiji Wants India To Take Leadership Role in Fighting Terrorism': MEA After Fiji PM Rabuka-PM Modi Bilateral Talks

New Delhi: Following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Fiji wants India to take a leadership role in fighting terrorism in the world.

At a press briefing in Delhi, Dr Neena Malhotra, Secretary-South, MEA, said, "Fiji has supported India in condemning terrorism. Even today, they have come up with their support to India against terrorism. Fiji wants India to take a leadership role in the fight against terrorism."

She also highlighted Fiji's longstanding connection with India.

"Fiji, with its significant Indian diaspora and historical connections with India, holds a place of special importance. Development assistance is the key pillar of our bilateral cooperation," said Malhotra.

PM Modi-PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka Bilateral Talks

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in Delhi.

Regarding Rabuka's visit to Delhi, PM Modi said, "After 33 years, in 2014, an Indian PM visited Fiji. I am very happy and proud that it was my good fortune. At the time, we formed Foreign For India Pacific Island Cooperation - FIPIC. This initiative not only strengthened India-Fiji relations but also our relation with the entire Pacific region. With this visit of PM Rabuka, we are adding a new chapter in our relations."

Speaking on the decisions taken during the bilateral talks, PM Modi said, "In today's meeting, we took many important decisions. We believe that a healthy nation can only be a prosperous nation. We have decided that a 100-bed super speciality hospital will be constructed in Suva, Fiji. Dialysis units and sea ambulances will be sent to Fiji, and Jan Aushadhi centers will be opened there, so that affordable and high-quality medicines reach every home. A Jaipur foot camp will also be organised in Suva."

"We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the defence and security sector. An action plan has been prepared for this. To empower Fiji's maritime security, India will provide cooperation in training and equipment. India and Fiji are ready to share our experience in the fields of cybersecurity and data protection. We agree that terrorism is a huge challenge for all of humanity," he added.

The prime minister also said that the two countries are working together in the field of renewable energy and disaster response.

"Climate change is a critical threat for Fiji. In this context, we are working together on renewable energy, especially solar energy. We are together in the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Global Biofuels Alliance. Now we will also assist in enhancing Fiji's capabilities in disaster response."

Fiji Reaffirms Support To India's Candidature For UNSC Non-Permanent Membership

Fiji has reaffirmed its support to India for candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29, the India-Fiji joint statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. The two leaders highlighted the importance of global south-south cooperation and Fiji PM Rabuka appreciated the leadership role of India in Global South.

As per the official statement, during the talks between the leaders, they agreed on the need for comprehensive UN reforms, including through the expansion of the UN Security Council in both categories of membership to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.

Fiji reaffirmed its support for India as a Permanent Member in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council as well as its support to India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29.

On the front of South-South cooperation, India and Fiji reaffirmed their continued strengthening of it as a necessary step in effectively addressing contemporary global challenges. They agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South, including enhanced, equitable representation in institutions of global governance.

PM Rabuka appreciated India's initiative and leadership in organising the Voice of Global South Summits, which serve as a crucial platform to deliberate on shared concerns, challenges and developmental priorities of developing countries.

PM Modi appreciated Fiji's active participation in the Voice of Global South Summits and thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for his participation in the Leaders' Session of the Summit.

PM Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the start of his official visit to India, which will continue until August 26. This is his first visit to India as the Prime Minister of Fiji.

The visit aims to deepen India-Fiji ties across multiple sectors, including strategic partnership and people-to-people exchanges.