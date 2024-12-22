4-Year-Old Boy Charred To Death In House Fire In Australia's Perth

Perth: In Australia’s Perth, a 4-year-old boy was charred to death in a devastating house fire just three days before Christmas in the Mandurah suburb of Meadow Springs located south of Perth on Sunday afternoon. On information, emergency services were called to the Carnoustie Gardens home at around 1.50 pm, where they found the house completely engulfed in flames. The team of firefighters managed to enter the burning building and rescue the unresponsive young boy. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to the reports, two other children, a teenage boy and a girl under the age of 10, escaped the fire with smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Both of them are claimed to be stable and out of danger.

It is being said that it took firefighters 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. An investigation into the fatal blaze is currently underway.